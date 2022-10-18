Steve Sampson retires immediately as Cal Poly men’s soccer head coach

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Steve Sampson, Cal Poly men's soccer head coach for the past eight years, announced his retirement on Tuesday morning.

"After input from my cardiologist and primary care physician and after consulting with my family, I've decided to retire, effective immediately," Sampson said. "I want to thank all the players for their support and commitment to the program and for the administration – especially Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman – who has supported me and counseled me in this decision. I've always prioritized to my players the importance of physical and emotional health over everything else. It's time to take a bit of my own advice.

"I will miss the players, my staff and the incredible university that is Cal Poly. It's been an honor to work with these young men and to work at such a prestigious institution. I've lived a privileged 45 years of coaching and involvement in the game. It's given me so much, but nothing compared to the individuals whom I've come in contact with and who have impacted my life in such a positive way. For that, I am so grateful.

"I look forward to what retirement has in store for me and will always remember the wonderful memories created at Cal Poly."

Associate head coach Billy McNicol will take charge of Cal Poly's remaining three regular season and Big West Conference Tournament matches.

A national search for Cal Poly's next head coach will begin immediately.

"In all my years involved in athletics, I'm not sure I've met a finer example of a gentleman than Steve Sampson," Oberhelman said. "Steve has served this university with pride and distinction for eight years and his presence will be missed not only on the pitch, but also in our hallways.

"On behalf of the university, I would like to thank Steve for his service to our students and staff and we wish he and his wife, Sheri, the absolute best on this next adventure."

One of the most accomplished American coaches of all-time, Sampson directed the United States to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, became the first American-born coach to manage a national team outside of the United States with Costa Rica (2002-04), managed LA Galaxy to both the 2005 MLS Cup and MLS Open Cup and led Santa Clara to the 1989 NCAA Division I Championship.

Appointed Cal Poly's head coach on Dec. 4, 2014, Sampson's squads have combined to produce 42 victories, 17 All-Big West Conference selections, three Major League Soccer SuperDraft selections, 11 players signing professional contracts and a 32-18-7 home record inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Sampson's initial 2015 Cal Poly squad reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years, matched a program record with 11 victories and climbed as high as No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches Division I poll.

Most recently, Cal Poly's 2021 side finished as Big West regular season runners-up and recorded a sixth successive winning campaign at Spanos Stadium. Sampson also earned his 100th collegiate victory on Aug. 30, 2021.

