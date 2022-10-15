Skip to Content
SBCC wins fifth straight football game with a laugher against L.A. Pierce

SBCC blew out L.A. Pierce 63-0

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Vaqueros feasted on another inferior opponent as they cruised to a 63-0 drubbing of winless Los Angeles Pierce for their fifth straight victory to improve to 5-1.

Three weeks ago they routed LA Southwest 86-0 in a school-record performance.

Against Pierce they bolted out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and were never threatened leading 28-0 at halftime.

Alex Johnson threw three touchdown passes and Brandon Smith rushed for 156 yards including a 52-yard touchdown run to open the second half.

Mike Klan

