Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 11:32 pm

Gauchos hold ‘Meet and Greet’ at La Cumbre Country Club

GRAPHIC.00_00_00_00.Still002
UCSB has a 'Meet and Greet' at La Cumbre Country Club.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB is trying to fire up the Santa Barbara community for men's basketball this season.

Head coach Joe Pasternack brought four players to the La Cumbre Country Club for a 'Meet and Greet' with dozens of community members.

Pasternack introduced and interviewed UCSB players Andre Kelly, Miles Norris, Ajare Sanni and Calvin Wishart.

The players talked about what they liked on and off of the court at UCSB and some of the challenges they have faced while in Santa Barbara.

Pasternack said talent alone will not win the Big West and so the Gauchos held several team-building exercises this summer and here in the fall to build team chemistry.

Some of the activities included beach volleyball, a cruise on a yacht, and having pro basketball players speak to them including former Gaucho Gabe Vincent.

UCSB opens the season on November 7 at home against San Francisco State.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content