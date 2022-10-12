Gauchos hold ‘Meet and Greet’ at La Cumbre Country Club

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB is trying to fire up the Santa Barbara community for men's basketball this season.

Head coach Joe Pasternack brought four players to the La Cumbre Country Club for a 'Meet and Greet' with dozens of community members.

Pasternack introduced and interviewed UCSB players Andre Kelly, Miles Norris, Ajare Sanni and Calvin Wishart.

The players talked about what they liked on and off of the court at UCSB and some of the challenges they have faced while in Santa Barbara.

Pasternack said talent alone will not win the Big West and so the Gauchos held several team-building exercises this summer and here in the fall to build team chemistry.

Some of the activities included beach volleyball, a cruise on a yacht, and having pro basketball players speak to them including former Gaucho Gabe Vincent.

UCSB opens the season on November 7 at home against San Francisco State.