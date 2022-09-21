Skip to Content
Cal Poly Athletics to induct 9 new members into Hall of Fame in November

Chris Gocong is one of 9 former Mustang student-athletes that will be inducted into the Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly will induct nine former Mustang student-athletes — one of them also a former coach — into the Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame this fall.

The 2022 class of inductees -- Kylie Atherstone (women's volleyball), Hugh Bream (men's and women's tennis), Andre Dome (men's tennis), Chris Gocong (football), Mitch Haniger (baseball), Jill Hancock (softball), Peter Kline (men's swimming), Elise Krieghoff (women's soccer) and Lou Montano (wrestling) -- will be inducted Friday, Nov. 18, at the Recreation Center's Multi-Activity Center. The group also will be honored at halftime of Cal Poly's Hall of Fame football game against Portland State on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff in Alex G. Spanos Stadium is set for 5:02 p.m.

The nine inductees, announced Tuesday by Mustang director of athletics Don Oberhelman, raises the total number of inductees to 146 individuals, a track and field relay foursome and the 1960 football team.

(courtesy Cal Poly Athletics)

