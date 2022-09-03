Hancock makes it 5 straight wins over SBCC in longtime football rivalry

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College made the big plays and Santa Barbara City College made too many mistakes as the visiting Bulldogs beat the Vaqueros 21-10 in the season opener for both schools.

The Vaqueros were sloppy in their execution as they missed a short field goal in the first quarter and quarterback Alex Johnson threw two of his three interceptions in the second quarter including one at the Bulldogs goal line.

Santa Barbara also failed to recover any of the three fumbles by the Bulldogs.

Hancock snapped a scoreless game on a 30-yard touchdown run by JP Luketu with 5:40 left in the first half.

Following another red zone interception by Johnson, Hancock hit the Vaqueros with a home run ball as Esekielu Storer connected with Jaleel Walker for a 63-yard touchdown with 1:21 left in the half and Hancock led 14-0 at the break.

Joe Bowman kicked a 43-yard field goal early in the second half for the Vaqueros first points of the season and SBCC trailed 14-3 heading into the fourth quarter.

Facing a fourth and 14 at the Vaqueros 20-yard line Hancock decided not to kick a field goal and quarterback Logan Mortensen, a Righetti High School alum, found Raymond Paulo for a touchdown as another big play by the Bulldogs put them up 21-3.

Backup quarterback Trenton Luera made the most his chance for the Vaqueros as he went 7-of-10 for 85 yards and had an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ryles Buckley with three minutes left in the game.

Hancock has now beaten SBCC five straight times in this rivalry and lead the all-time series 36-24-1.

At halftime the Vaqueros honored their three most Hall of Fame classes including 2022 inductees coach Carmen DiPoalo, the 2006 women's soccer team and the 1982 football team