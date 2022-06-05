Gauchos eliminated at Stanford Regional by the host Cardinal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The struggles against Pac-12 schools continued for UCSB and this time it ends the Gauchos season.

UCSB lost an elimination game 8-4 to host Stanford as the Gauchos are sent packing after going 1-2 in the postseason.

The Big West Champion Gauchos finish a strong season at 44-14 but they went just 2-7 against Pac-12 teams.

Nick Vogt drilled a 2-run home run to left as the Gauchos jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

They also led 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth following another 2-run homer, this time by Kyle Johnson.

But Stanford took the lead for good with a 3-run sixth inning.

Brock Jones had a go-ahead 2-run double and the Cardinal never looked back.

Gauchos reliever Nick Welch took the loss.

Junior Quinn Mathews pitched the final six innings for the Cardinal in the victory over UCSB.

The left-hander allowed four hits and two runs while striking out three to pick up the win and move to 9-1 on the season.

Junior Kody Huff went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs to lead the offense.

Brock Jones batted 3 for 5 with two runs scored, two doubles and two RBIs while hitting out of the leadoff spot.

Sophomore Eddie Park also collected three hits – going 3 for 3 with a run scored and a walk.

Stanford now plays Texas State.

(Stanford Athletics contributed to this article).