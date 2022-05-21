UCSB celebrates walk-off win and reduce magic number to 1 for another Big West title

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - No. 5 UCSB Baseball (38-12, 22-3) scored three in the ninth inning to claim a come-from-behind victory over UC Riverside(8-39, 4-23) Friday night. Jordan Sprinkle walked it off with an RBI sac-fly that saw the Gauchos win it 9-8 and are now one win away from sealing the Big West Championship.

The Gauchos trailed 8-4 heading into the bottom of the eighth before scoring two runs in the 8th before finishing off the dramatic rally in the ninth.

The Gauchos will go for their second Big West title in three seasons on Saturday at 4pm against the Highlanders.