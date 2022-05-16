Peck pitches Westmont to Day 1 win at NAIA Opening Round Tournament

MONTECITO, Calif. - Bryan Peck struck out the first batter of the game and he never lost focus as host Westmont College shutout Antelope Valley 6-0 in their first game of the NAIA Opening Round Tournament in the Santa Barbara Bracket.

The Warriors will face Indiana Southeast on Tuesday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 2:30pm.

The freshman Peck pitched 8 scoreless innings, allowing just 4 hits while striking out 6.

Westmont scored two first inning runs on RBI singles by Thomas Rudinsky and Justin Rodriguez.

Robbie Haw blasted a 2-run home run in the fourth while star catcher Simon Reid added a 2-run shot in the eighth inning to cap the scoring.

Indiana Southeast defeated Olivet Nazarene of Illinois 22-4 on the strength of an Opening Round-record three home runs by Marco Romero.