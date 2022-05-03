Cal Poly falls at Fresno State in midweek baseball game

FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State scored the game's first four runs and held off Cal Poly's last-inning comeback attempt for a 5-3 victory in a non-conference midweek baseball contest Tuesday night on Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium.

Trailing 5-2 in the ninth, Cal Poly loaded the bases on a single, a Bulldog error and a walk. Taison Corio's infield single with two outs scored Collin Villegas, but Cooper Bergman notched his second strikeout of the inning for his fifth save.

Fresno State, an 8-4 loser to Cal Poly on Feb. 22 at Baggett Stadium, improved to 23-22 with Tuesday's win while Cal Poly suffered its sixth straight loss, falling to 24-20.

The Bulldogs scored a run in the second inning on Josh Lauck's 10th home run of the year and made it 4-0 in the third on a two-run home run by Andrew Kachel and an RBI single by Ivan Luna.

Cal Poly trimmed the deficit to 4-1 in the fifth as Matt Lopez doubled and Reagan Doss singled with a succeeding throwing error allowing Lopez to score.

Fresno State restored its four-run advantage, 5-1, on Kachel's second home run of the game and 10th of the season.

Brooks Lee led off the sixth with a home run to right-center field, his ninth of the year and 40th RBI, as Cal Poly closed to within 5-2, setting the stage for the ninth-inning rally that fell one clutch hit short.

Both teams collected nine hits.

Villegas and Joe Yorke each had two hits for Cal Poly -- Yorke extending his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning single -- and Doss also went 2-for-4.

Kachel and Luna both had two hits for Fresno State.

Cal Poly returns to Big West Conference play with a three-game weekend series at Baggett Stadium against CSU Bakersfield (16-24). First pitches are set for 6 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 o'clock Sunday.

Cal Poly, swept by CSU Bakersfield in a four-game series a year ago, is third in the Big West at 11-7 while the Roadrunners, who lost two of three games at CSUN last weekend, are tied for seventh place with UC San Diego at 9-9.

