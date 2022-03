MONTECITO, Calif. - Sydney Brown scored 12 points and had 12 rebounds as Westmont College pulled away from Westcliff of Irvine in the second half and won 62-47 in an NAIA Opening Round game.

The host Warriors will face the Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Saturday at 6pm.

The winner advances to Sioux City, Iowa for the rest of the NAIA National Tournament.