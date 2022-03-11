Skip to Content
Gauchos knocked out of Big West Tournament on buzzer-beater by Long Beach State

Gauchos lose at the buzzer to Long Beach State in a Big West semifinal game.

HENDERSON, Calif. - Jadon Jones hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, Colin Slater had a career-high 30 points and Long Beach State edged past UC Santa Barbara 67-64 in the semifinals of the Big West Conference tournament on Friday night.

The Beach scored the game's final seven points, capped by the 3-pointer by Jones.

Aboubacar Traore had 12 points and nine rebounds for Long Beach State (20-11). Joel Murray had seven rebounds.

Miles Norris had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (17-11). Ajare Sanni added 15 points and six assists. Ajay Mitchell had 11 points.

