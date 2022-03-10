Sow and Sanni lead UCSB past Irvine in Big West Tournament quarterfinal game

HENDERSON, Nevada. - Amadou Sow scored 21 points and pulled down 16 rebounds while Ajare Sanni came off the bench with 20 points including 4-for-4 on three-point shots as UCSB defeated UC Irvine 78-69 in a Big West Tournament quarterfinal game.

Irvine is one of the best defensive teams in the country but the Gauchos shot close to 51 percent from the floor.

Sow was 10-of-16 from the field and Sanni made 6 of his 8 attempts.

Calvin Wishart added 14 points in the win as UCSB advances to the semifinals and will meet top-seed Long Beach State on Friday at 6pm.

UCSB guard Josh Pierre-Louis was hurt in the first half and did not return.

The defending Big West Tournament champion Gauchos have won nine of their last 10 games as they improve to 17-10 on the season.