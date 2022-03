UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB star junior Ryan Wilcox had 15 kills on just 21 swings for a robust .667 hitting percentage as #5 UCSB swept Cal State Northridge for their eighth straight win.

UCSB is now 13-4 on the year and 2-0 in the Big West Conference.

Same two teams on Friday at Cal State Northridge.