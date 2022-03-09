Faith Mimnaugh retires after 25 years as Cal Poly women’s basketball head coach

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The winningest head coach in Cal Poly women's basketball history is calling a career.

Faith Mimnaugh announced her retirement after 25 years as head coach of the Mustangs.

Mimnaugh, a two-time Big West Coach of the Year, led Cal Poly to back-to-back Big West regular season championships in 2011 and 2012 as well as its first Big West Tournament title in 2013 to take the program to its first NCAA Tournament.

"Reflecting back over the many years of coaching, I feel so blessed to have been a part of such an amazing university," said Mimnaugh. "I'm so thankful for the opportunity to share in the educational mission of the university through the leadership development lab of the women's basketball program. I'm grateful for the many people who journeyed with me through the years."

Hired in 1997, she ends her Cal Poly coaching career with 338 wins, the most in program history and second most in Big West history. She led Cal Poly to either the NCCA Tournament or WNIT four times.

Cal Poly had a rough season this year winning just 3 times with 22 losses.

(Cal Poly Athletics contributed to this article).