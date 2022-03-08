Former DP baseball standout Evan Kling homers in win for Nebraska Wesleyan

AUBURNDALE, Florida, - A 'Klinger Dinger' helped Nebraska Wesleyan win a wild 17-12 tenth-inning baseball game against Dominican University of Illinois in a Spring Break road trip game in Florida.

Kling, who played at Dos Pueblos High School and Allan Hancock College, belted a 2-run home run among his three hits and he also walked twice as the Prairie Wolves improved to 3-0 on the trip.

Nebraska Wesleyan competes in NCAA Division III baseball and they are 6-4 on the season.