Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 11:34 pm

Cal Poly loses in first round of the Big West Tournament in men’s basketball

poly men
Big West
Cal Poly loses to UC Davis in a first round Big West Tournament game.

HENDERSON, Calif. - With the game tied at 43 with 5:34 left Cal Poly went cold down the stretch and lost to UC Davis 63-53 in a first round Big West Tournament game.

The Mustangs were led by Trevon Taylor who had a game-high 20 points with 14 of those coming in the first half.

Cal Poly got just 2 points from Alimamy Koroma who battled foul trouble.

They finish the season 7-21 and Cal Poly is only 18-64 in three years with John Smith as the head coach.

College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content