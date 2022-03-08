Cal Poly loses in first round of the Big West Tournament in men’s basketball

HENDERSON, Calif. - With the game tied at 43 with 5:34 left Cal Poly went cold down the stretch and lost to UC Davis 63-53 in a first round Big West Tournament game.

The Mustangs were led by Trevon Taylor who had a game-high 20 points with 14 of those coming in the first half.

Cal Poly got just 2 points from Alimamy Koroma who battled foul trouble.

They finish the season 7-21 and Cal Poly is only 18-64 in three years with John Smith as the head coach.