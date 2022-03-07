Sow Good! Amadou Sow gets First Team All-Big West, Ajay Mitchell is Freshman of the Year

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Amadou Sow was selected First Team All-Big West Conference for the second straight season and he made Gauchos history by becoming the first player in the program to make All-Conference teams four straight seasons.

Sow earned second team selections in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Ajay Mitchell is the Big West Freshman of the Year and he also earned Second Team All-Big West honors.

Senior Miles Norris was named Honorable Mention Big West.

Sow led UCSB in scoring and rebounding this season averaging 15.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Mitchell averaged 11.8 points and almost four assists per game.

UCSB plays UC Irvine in a Big West Tournament Quarterfinal game on Thursday at 2:30pm from Henderson, Nevada.

The Gauchos beat Irvine in last year's tournament finals to advance to the NCAA Tournament.