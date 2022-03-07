Miller Time! Danae Miller is named First Team All-Big West while Ila Lane gets Second Team honors for UCSB

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Danae Miller came back for a fifth year and the UCSB Gauchos guard was named First Team All-Big West Conference for the first time in her career.

Miller led UCSB in scoring and assists, averaging 12.7 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Ila Lane earned Second Team All-Big West as she scored over 12 points per game and her 9.8 rebounds per contest led the Gauchos.

Lane did not play in the 2020-'21 season as she opted out during the pandemic.

UCSB opens up Big West Conference Tournament play on Wednesday against UC Riverside at 2:30pm in Henderson, Nevada.

The Gauchos were 0-2 versus Riverside this season.