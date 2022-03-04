Cal Poly stuns UC Irvine as Mustangs win just their second Big West game

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Junior forward Alimamy Koroma finished with a career high 27 points – the top scoring game by a Cal Poly men's basketball player in two years – as the Mustangs snapped an eight-game slide Thursday evening with a 65-54 victory against UC Irvine inside Mott Athletics Center.

Freshman guard Julien Franklin matched his career scoring high with 11 points for Cal Poly (6-20, 2-12), which never trailed and set a new program record for single game free throw percentage with a 17-for-17 performance. In also ending a 10-game slide against UC Irvine (14-9, 8-5), Cal Poly outrebounded the Anteaters, 36-29. The Mustangs also produced their first home victory against UC Irvine since a 72-67 decision on Jan. 5, 2013.

Koroma's career night included a 9-for-9 showing from the free throw line and eight field goals. He also grabbed a game high seven rebounds alongside junior guard Trevon Taylor.

Cal Poly's 17-for-17 finish from the free throw line improved upon the program's previous all-time best without a miss – an 11-for-11 effort against the College of Charleston at the Great Alaska Shootout on Nov. 22, 2017.

Cal Poly closes the 2021-22 regular season when hosting UC San Diego on Saturday, March 5. Tip time is 7 p.m.

With five different Mustangs on the scoresheet during the opening nine-and-a-half minutes, Cal Poly led UC Irvine early, 16-6.

Cal Poly twice stretched its lead to as much as 13 points during the first half but, with the Mustangs up 23-10 with seven minutes left in the half, UC Irvine received a three-point play and two jumpers from guard Dawson Baker to cut the deficit to six points.

With Cal Poly taking a 32-25 lead into the break, Koroma scored Cal Poly's opening seven points of the second half to keep the Mustangs in front with 17 minutes to play, 39-30.

The Mustangs still led, 43-35, with 13-and-a-half minutes to go before UC Irvine guard Isaiah Lee sank a three-pointer and guard Ofure Ujadughele produced a layup to shorten the deficit to three points.

That was as close as the Anteaters closed the remainder of the evening, however, as Cal Poly received jumpers from sophomore point guard Camren Pierce and Koroma to snap UC Irvine's run.

Cal Poly closed the matchup by limiting UC Irvine to just one field goal during the final seven minutes.

(article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).