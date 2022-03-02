Sow and Mitchell keep UCSB hot as they hold off Northridge 70-61

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Amadou Sow scored a game-high 26 points and Ajay Mitchell made a clutch 3-point play with just over a minute left as the Gauchos won for the 7th time in their past 8 games, 70-61 over Cal State Northridge.

Sow made 12-of-15 shots from the field as UCSB improved to 7-5 in the Big West and 15-10 overall.

UCSB led by double-digits for most of the second half but the Matadors pulled with six points with just over a minute left.

But the reigning Big West Player of the Week Mitchell drew contact and made a 15-foot jumper plus the free throw as the Gauchos turned away the Matadors.

The freshman Mitchell finished with 17 points.

UCSB hosts Hawaii on Thursday at 7pm to close out the regular season before next week's Big West Conference Tournament outside of Las Vegas.