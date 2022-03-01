Gauchos stage second half comeback and win at Northridge by 23 points from Tucker

CS NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - After falling behind by 17 points in the third quarter on Tuesday night, the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team stormed back with a 29-point turnaround over the final 19:12 to top CSUN by a final score of 63-51.

UCSB took its first lead since the opening quarter, 40-39 on a silky smooth stop-on-a-dime, turnaround fadeaway by guard Alexis Tucker at the 7:56 mark. That capped a 21-4 run.

Tucker scored a game-high 23 points.

There would be several more lead changes before freshman guard Kennedy Johnson's big putback with 3:14 to go put the Gauchos up 47-45. Miller would navigate the lane for a clutch floater to put them up five and Anya Choice found Lane over the top for a dagger layup, making it 52-45 with just over a minute remaining to seal UCSB's second straight win.

Danae Miller had 15 points while Ila Lane added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

UCSB is 9-7 in the Big West and 15-10 overall.

