Mitchell and Miller honored by Big West as UCSB Basketball sweeps weekly awards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Freshman Ajay Mitchell was a slam dunk to be named the Big West Player of the Week in men's basketball after back-to-back games of 30 or more points to lead UCSB to two overtime road wins.

The point guard set the Gauchos single-game freshman scoring record with 31 points in a 76-69 overtime win at UC Davis.

Two nights later Mitchell scored 30 points as UCSB outlasted UC Riverside 97-90 in a double-overtime victory.

The Gauchos have won six of their last 7 games and host Cal State Northridge on Tuesday at 7pm.

Meanwhile Danae Miller celebrated Senior Day with a 35 point outburst as UCSB defeated UC Davis 65-62 in women's basketball.

Miller walked away with Big West Player of the Week honors as well.

Miller and the Gauchos play at CSUN on Tuesday at 7.