Mitchell and Miller honored by Big West as UCSB Basketball sweeps weekly awards

Ajay Mitchell and Danae Miller of UCSB are the Big West Player of the Week in men's and women's basketball respectively.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Freshman Ajay Mitchell was a slam dunk to be named the Big West Player of the Week in men's basketball after back-to-back games of 30 or more points to lead UCSB to two overtime road wins.

The point guard set the Gauchos single-game freshman scoring record with 31 points in a 76-69 overtime win at UC Davis.

Two nights later Mitchell scored 30 points as UCSB outlasted UC Riverside 97-90 in a double-overtime victory.

The Gauchos have won six of their last 7 games and host Cal State Northridge on Tuesday at 7pm.

Meanwhile Danae Miller celebrated Senior Day with a 35 point outburst as UCSB defeated UC Davis 65-62 in women's basketball.

Miller walked away with Big West Player of the Week honors as well.

Miller and the Gauchos play at CSUN on Tuesday at 7.

