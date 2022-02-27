Ajay Mitchell tops 30 points again as UCSB outlasts Riverside in double overtime

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - And a child shall lead them!

UCSB freshman Ajay Mitchell scored a game-high 30 points as the Gauchos stayed hot, winning a double-overtime thriller at UC Riverside 97-90.

25 of Mitchell's points came in the second half and overtime as UCSB won for the sixth time in their past 7 games.

Mitchell had a career-high 31 points earlier in the week making him the first Gaucho since Orlando Johnson to post back-to-back 30 point games since the 2010-'11 season.

Senior Amadou Sow scored 25 points as UCSB improved to 6-5 in the Big West and 14-10 overall.