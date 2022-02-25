Mitchell has record night as UCSB wins in overtime at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif.- Ajay Mitchell set a UCSB freshman single-game scoring record with 31 points to lead UCSB to a 76-69 overtime win at UC Davis.

Mitchell was 10-of-15 from the field and made 9 of his 12 free throws.

The previous record was 29 points by Michael Bryson in the Big West Tournament.

Senior Amadou Sow scored 17 points with 11 rebounds while Jos Pierre-Louis added 14 points as UCSB won it's first overtime game this season after losing their first two.

UCSB has won five of their last six games as they improve 5-5 in the Big West and 13-10 overall.