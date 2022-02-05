UCSB wins their fourth straight match against top ten schools in men’s volleyball

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB is compiling quite a top ten list.

The Gauchos defeated #2 Pepperdine in four sets (26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15) for their fourth straight win, all against teams ranked in the top ten in the nation.

Ryan Wilcox led the way with 15 kills, 7 digs and 6 blocks for the Gauchos who improved to 5-3 on the year.

UCSB has beaten Pepperdine twice along with Penn State and Ohio State who are also in the top ten rankings.

The Gauchos are ranked #11 in the country but are on quite a roll after a slow start to the season.