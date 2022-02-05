Gauchos ‘Miles’ better than UC San Diego in 36-point thrashing

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For the second time in 11 days Miles Norris set a career-high in points as he was spectacular in the Gauchos 84-48 rout of UC San Diego.

Norris scored a career-best 32 points with 21 of those coming in the first half as UCSB built up a 46-24 advantage.

Norris was 13-of-16 from the field including 5 three-pointers in seven attempts.

On January 25 Norris scored 31 points and tied a school-record with 9 three-pointers.

Norris was not a one-man show against the Tritons as the Gauchos Josh Pierre-Louis stuffed the box score with 12 points, 7 assists and 5 steals.

UCSB outrebounded UC San Diego 36-20 and the Gauchos had 26 assists with Calvin Wishart leading the way with 8 helpers.

The Gauchos are now 9-9 on the season.