UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Another week and another top five-ranked college men's volleyball team loses at the hands of UCSB.

The unranked Gauchos swept #4 Penn State 25-13, 25-21, 25-21.

Last week UCSB won at Pepperdine in five sets. The Waves were ranked #4 at the time.

Ryan Wilcox led UCSB past Penn State with 12 kills.

UCSB (3-3) hosts #9 Ohio State on Saturday at 7pm.