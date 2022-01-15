Miller leads UCSB to overtime home win against Fullerton

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team came up big down the stretch on Saturday at the Thunderdome, outscoring Cal State Fullerton by 15 points over the final 17 minutes to win its first overtime game in over two years, 78-70.

Santa Barbara (8-4, 2-1) got clutch performances out of its top three scorers, led by point guard Danae Miller who had 12 of UCSB's final 16 points. The senior notched her first career double-double, leading all players with 21 points and 11 rebounds while also dishing out a season-high six assists.

Junior center Ila Lane (16 points, 10 rebounds) recorded a double-double for the second consecutive outing, her conference-leading fifth of the season. Junior guard Alexis Tucker added 14 points on another efficient night off the bench.

(courtesy of UCSB Athletics)