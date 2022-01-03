Skip to Content
UCSB vs Cal Poly men’s basketball game canceled due to Covid-19 protocols

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Another men's college basketball game has been wiped out as UCSB vs Cal Poly has been canceled due to Covid-19 protocols.

The game was scheduled for Thursday, January 6 at UCSB.

It is the second straight UCSB game canceled while Cal Poly now has 4 consecutive games lost due to Covid-19 protocols.

UCSB is scheduled to host CS Bakersfield on Saturday, January 8 and Cal Poly is suppose to play at Cal State Northridge on that same night.

UCSB is Cal Poly on February 12.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

