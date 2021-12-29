Fans not allowed at UCSB Athletics home games through January 17

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In accordance with UC system-wide COVID-19 guidance and in response to the uncertainties concerning the Omicron variant, spectators will not be permitted at home events effective immediately through January 17.

On December 21, 2021 it was announced that UC Santa Barbara would begin the Winter quarter with remote instruction. The decision was reached in consultation with other campuses, the Office of the President, the Academic Senate, campus health officials, students, and others in the campus community, and at the recommendation of the COVID-19 Working Group.

All home events will continue to be streamed live on ESPN+ and the Stretch Internet portal on UCSBGauchos.com.

For protocols related to away competitions, please visit the official athletic website for the Gauchos' opposing team. Links are available on the sport-specific schedule pages on UCSBGauchos.com.

All refunds on ticket purchases for upcoming events will be processed at the conclusion of the respective sport seasons.

(Article courtesy UCSB Sports Information)