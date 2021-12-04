Big first half by Wishart and a balanced second half lifts UCSB past seaside rival Pepperdine

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Calvin Wishart kept UCSB afloat in the first half and then he got help in the second half as the Gauchos defeated Pepperdine 86-74.

Wishart scored all of his game-high 23 points in a sensational first-half shooting the basketball.

He made all five of his shots from the field including 4-for-4 from three-point distance.

Wishart also was 9-for-9 from the free throw line.

Despite his offensive explosion the Gauchos were tied at 41 at the break.

Wishart did not score in the second half as he only attempted one shot but several of the Gauchos joined the scoring party.

In fact four other Gauchos besides Wishart ended up in double-figures.

Miles Norris had 13 points and 9 rebounds, Ajarre Sanni added 12 points, Amadou Sow scored 11 points with 9 rebounds and Josh Pierre-Louis contributed 10 points as the Gauchos improved to 4-2.