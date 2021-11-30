Skip to Content
Gauchos school-record 20-game home win streak snapped by Texas-Arlington

UCSB was upset by UTA 70-62 to snap the Gauchos school-record 20 game home winning streak.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos could not overcome 18 turnovers and a poor 11-of-22 from the free throw line as they lost at home for the first time since January 22, 2020 to end their school-record 20 game home winning streak.

UCSB never led in the second half as they were upset by the University of Texas-Arlington 70-62.

The Gauchos, who were 12 point favorites, fell to 3-2 on the year.

Amadou Sow continued his strong start to the season as he scored a game-high 23 points and also collected 11 rebounds which led everyone as well.

But the Gauchos were just 3-of-14 from the three-point line and allowed the Mavericks 11 offensive rebounds.

UCSB hosts Pepperdine on Friday, December 3.

