UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos will hit the road for the NCAA Tournament but their first round game is close as UCSB will play at UCLA on Thursday night at 7pm.

The Big West Champion Gauchos are 12-4-4 while UCLA is 10-6-1.

The Bruins went 3-0 against Big West opponents while UCSB was 0-1-2 against Pac-12 competition.