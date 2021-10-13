UCSB Gauchos host ‘Meet and Greet’ at La Cumbre Country Club

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Joe Pasternack has spent many hours this offseason spreading the word that UCSB men's basketball is the biggest game in Santa Barbara.

The head coach brought four of his players to the La Cumbre Country Club for a 'meet and greet' with dozens of members.

Gauchos Ajare Sanni, Amadou Sow, Robinson Idehen and Calvin Wishart spoke about the program and what they liked about UCSB.

The event also included guest speaker Brad Daugherty, a former #1 overall draft pick in the NBA.

The 5-time NBA All-Star has attended Gauchos practices in the past and the Santa Barbara resident recently talked to the team.

UCSB won the Big West Championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament last spring.

The 2021-'22 season begins November 10 at home against San Francisco State.