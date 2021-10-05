Paul Orfalea gives assist to UCSB men’s basketball program
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB is making a full-court press to fill the Thunderdome for basketball games this year and they are getting some help from Paul Orfalea.
The businessman is sponsoring a season ticket contest among four UCSB students including two members of the Gauchos basketball team, Max Sheldon and David Pickles.
Orfalea will give the students a percentage of the what they sell.
He founded Kinko's and his original store was in Isla Vista.
Kinko's was sold in 2004 to FedEx for over 2 billion dollars.
The Orfalea Foundation focuses on children development and he wants children to attend UCSB games and be inspired by high-level collegiate athletes.
UCSB men's basketball is the reigning Big West champions and begin the season on November 10 at home against San Francisco State.
