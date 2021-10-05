Skip to Content
Paul Orfalea gives assist to UCSB men’s basketball program

Businessman Paul Orfalea is helping to fill the Thunderdome at UCSB.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB is making a full-court press to fill the Thunderdome for basketball games this year and they are getting some help from Paul Orfalea.

The businessman is sponsoring a season ticket contest among four UCSB students including two members of the Gauchos basketball team, Max Sheldon and David Pickles.

Orfalea will give the students a percentage of the what they sell.

He founded Kinko's and his original store was in Isla Vista.

Kinko's was sold in 2004 to FedEx for over 2 billion dollars.

The Orfalea Foundation focuses on children development and he wants children to attend UCSB games and be inspired by high-level collegiate athletes.

UCSB men's basketball is the reigning Big West champions and begin the season on November 10 at home against San Francisco State.

