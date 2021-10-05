All-American Ila Lane is back with UCSB after opting out last season

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It is many happy returns as star post player Ila Lane is back with the Gauchos this season.

With a history of heart trouble with her dad Lane chose to opt out of the 2020-'21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now she is back hoping to build on her historic freshman season in 2019-'20.

She was named to the Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention team after leading the nation in rebounds per game with 13.

The 6'4 Lane also scored 15.3 points per game as she became the first UCSB freshman in program history to get AP All-American honors.

Lane actually rejoined the Gauchos last spring so she is right where she needs to be heading into next month's season opener at home against Loyola Marymount on November 9.