Stronger Miles Norris looking to add post play to his skill set

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The high-flying, three-point shooting Miles Norris may also do damage in the post for his senior season.

The 6'10 Norris has added 12 pounds to his body in the offseason and has been working on his inside game at practices with fellow senior Amadou Sow.

Norris averaged close to 10 points and over 4.5 rebounds per game as a junior for the Gauchos who won the Big West regular season and conference tournament last year.

Norris tied for third on the team with 31 made three-pointers and led in block shots with 24.

He was All-Big West Honorable Mention last season but is hoping to be a First-Team Big West selection this year as he tries to lead the Gauchos to a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance.