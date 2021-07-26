Pasternack talks about Thunderdome improvements plus UCSB Basketball Summer Camp

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fill the Thunderdome.

UCSB head basketball coach Joe Pasternack is on a mission to get the TDome sold out for games this season to watch the reigning Big West champions.

It will be a more comfortable place to watch Gauchos games as the Thunderdome now features chairback seating instead of bleachers.

"We're very fortunate that Jeff Henley was generous enough to give a 3 million dollar gift to put chair backs in the entire Thunderdome and renovate this whole building and really give it an arena-like feel," said Pasternack.

Season tickets are on sale at www.ucsbgauchos.com.

UCSB men's basketball will also be conducting their one and only week of summer camp from August 2-August 6.

The camp is for boys and girls second through eighth grades.

It is from 9am-2pm and costs $299 dollars.

For more information visit www.ucsbmensbasketballcamps.totalcamps.com.