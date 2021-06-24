Big West Conference basketball tournament finds a home in Henderson

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Big West announced today a new multi-year agreement to bring the Big West Basketball Championships to the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV, beginning in March of 2022.

The $84 million, 6,000 seat Dollar Loan Center will be completed next February. In addition to hosting the Big West’s signature event for the next three years, Dollar Loan Center is home to the Henderson Silver Knights, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, the Vegas Indoor Football League franchise and the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2022 Big West Basketball Championships, presented by the Hawaiian Islands, will christen the arena as its first publicly ticketed event. The five-day tournament will run March 8-12 featuring 10 women’s and 10 men’s teams vying for conference championships and automatic bids to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.

Donning hard hats today at the arena construction site, Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly held a joint press conference with Kerry Bubolz, President of the Golden Knights, and Henderson Mayor Debra March in front of a contingent of local representatives and Big West CEO’s and athletic directors.

“The Big West stands for innovation and opportunity and the Dollar Loan Center provides a tremendous, state-of-the-art venue to showcase the Big West, its member institutions and basketball programs,” said Butterly. “It is a spectacular facility that will become an entertainment hub for the city of Henderson and the Las Vegas valley. A place that I know our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans will love to be next March. Special thanks to Mayor March and President Bubolz and his team for working with us to elevate our brand and return the Big West to the Silver State.”

“We are thrilled that the first ever event in our brand new, state-of-the-art community facility in Henderson will be the Big West men’s and women’s basketball championships,” said Bubolz. “The Dollar Loan Center will be home to some of the most exciting entertainment our region has to offer. With the Henderson Silver Knights, our Vegas Indoor Football franchise, the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame and now the Big West basketball championships, we have established a tremendous foundation of affordable, fun and family friendly sports programming at the Dollar Loan Center.”

(article courtesy of Big West)