College Sports
By
Published 9:10 am

UCSB adds transfer guard Zach Harvey from Cincinnati

harvey
twitter
6'5 guard Zach Harvey is transferring from the University of Cincinnati to UCSB.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fresh off of their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011, UCSB has added 6'5 guard Zach Harvey who transfers in from the University of Cincinnati.

As a sophomore Harvey averaged 6.4 points per game in 12 appearances in the 2020-'21 season before opting-out.

Harvey is a former four-star recruit out of Kansas and was a top-50 player coming out of high school.

He played high school basketball in both Kansas and at Prolific Prep in Napa, California.

Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

