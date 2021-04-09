UCSB adds transfer guard Zach Harvey from Cincinnati

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fresh off of their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011, UCSB has added 6'5 guard Zach Harvey who transfers in from the University of Cincinnati.

As a sophomore Harvey averaged 6.4 points per game in 12 appearances in the 2020-'21 season before opting-out.

Harvey is a former four-star recruit out of Kansas and was a top-50 player coming out of high school.

He played high school basketball in both Kansas and at Prolific Prep in Napa, California.