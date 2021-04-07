Pasternack and UCSB agree to 5-year contract extension

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Joe Show will continue at UC Santa Barbara.

Joe Pasternack has signed a five-year contract extension with UCSB.

He had one year left on his deal he signed in 2017.

Pasternack was named Big West Coach of the Year after leading the Gauchos to the regular season title.

UCSB went on to win the league tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

The Gauchos were 22-5 this year and lost by one point to Creighton in a first round NCAA Tournament game.

Pasternack has won 20 or more games in each of his first four seasons at UCSB with a program record.

His overall record at UCSB is 88-34.