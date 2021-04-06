Remainder of UCSB women’s water polo season canceled

College Sports

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara's women's water polo season has been canceled due to multiple positive coronavirus cases.

As many as ten positive cases have been reported within the program.

The women's team was set to host the University of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, but that match and all future matches have now been canceled.

"It is unfortunate that we needed to take this action," said UCSB Athletics Director John McCutcheon. "Circumstances forced our decision. We will continue to support the team as we progress through this difficult situation."

All those impacted by the positive cases have been self isolating and have not used any campus facilities since March 25, the university said in an alert.

The women's polo team was 3-5 in eight matches prior to the cancellation of the season.