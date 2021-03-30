Westmont College celebrates women’s basketball National Championship with a parade

College Sports

MONTECITO, Calif. - Winning is fun and so is celebrating victories especially championships.

Westmont College celebrated the women's basketball's NAIA National Championship with a rally and parade on campus.

The champions rode around campus throwing out t-shirts and waiving to their fellow students and faculty members.

Westmont beat top seed Thomas More of Kentucky 72-61 on March 23rd to win the NAIA Tournament in Sioux, City Iowa.

The Warriors finished the season 15-1 as they won their second championship, also winning it all in 2013.