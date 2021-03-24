Season-ending interview with UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack after 22-5 year

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was an incredible season but it had a gut-wrenching ending.

The Big West champion Gauchos lost by one point in the final seconds to Creighton as UCSB was denied their first NCAA Tournament win since 1990.

The Gauchos were making their first appearance in the Big Dance in ten years after a sensational season in which they won the Big West regular season title and the Big West Tournament.

UCSB has one gaping hole to fill as they move forward from a 22-5 season, replacing Big West Player of the Year JaQuori McLaughlin.

The Gauchos will be looking for at least one, possibly two impact transfers who are immediately eligible to play due to the pandemic.

Santa Barbara returns plenty of talent including All-Big West performers Amadou Sow, Miles Norris and Ajare Sanni.

The Gauchos set a program record by winning 13 straight games.

Joe Pasternack has won 20 or more games in each of his four seasons at UCSB, that has never been done before in the Gauchos program.