McLaughlin is Big West Player of Year, Pasternack is Coach of Year as UCSB sweeps major awards

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - To the victor goes the spoils.

UCSB senior JaQuori McLaughlin was named the Big West Player of the Year while Joe Pasternack claims Coach of the Year honors.

The Gauchos won the Big West regular season title with a 13-3 league record.

McLaughlin is the first UCSB men's basketball player to be named Big West Player of the Year since Alan Williams in 2014.

The senior guard averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 assists per game leading the Gauchos to a 19-4 overall record.

Pasternack is in his fourth season as head coach of UCSB and the Gauchos are one win away from his 4th straight 20-win season.

Joining McLaughlin on the First Team All-Big West is junior Amadou Sow.

The 6'9 forward averaged 13.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Ajare Sanni was named Big West Sixth Man of the Year as he came off the bench to average 11.5 points per game.

Senior guard Devearl Ramsey and junior forward Miles Norris were named to the Big West All-Honorable Mention Team.

The Gauchos are the top seed in this week's Big West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas and will play Thursday, March 11 at 11am against the winner of the Cal State Northridge-Long Beach State game.