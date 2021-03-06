Pasternack not mentioned at all in NCAA charges against Arizona

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On the day UCSB captured the Big West regular season title, Gauchos head coach Joe Pasternack had another reason to smile as his name was not mentioned once in the NCAA charges against Arizona.

Pasternack spent six years with the Wildcats including 4 seasons as the Associate Head Coach at Arizona but he is not connected with any of the charges that were made public on Friday.

The NCAA issued four Level 1 charges against the Arizona men's basketball program with most of them centered around former assistant coaches Book Richardson and Mark Phelps.

The Level 1 charges also stated that head coach Sean Miller failed to demonstrate that he promoted compliance and monitored his staff.

Pasternack is in his fourth season as head coach of the Gauchos who are currently 18-4 and won the Big West title for the first time since 2010.

UCSB will enter next week's Big West Tournament as the #1 seed as they try and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.