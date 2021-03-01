Doris Jones named Big West Player of the Week

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Redshirt senior forward Doris Jones of the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team was selected as the Big West Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season on Monday afternoon.



The announcement comes following a weekend in which Jones averaged 28.5 points per game in a pair of wins over UC Riverside, pushing the Gauchos' win streak to four.



Her 35-point performance on Saturday night was the fifth-best point tally in a single game in program history, tying her with Erin Buescher in the record book.



Jones also achieved her third double-double of the season, picking up 10 rebounds in Saturday night's win.



The Oakland, Calif.-native has scored at least 10 points in all but three games this season. On the year, she averages 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 32 minutes per contest, while shooting 44% from the field.

Article Courtesy of Big West Athletics