UCSB baseball completes four-game weekend sweep of Pepperdine

College Sports

MALIBU, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara baseball followed up Saturday's doubleheader sweep with likely its most complete game of the season as the Gauchos pounded Pepperdine 12-2 to take all four games of the weekend series.

Redshirt freshman Cory Lewis pitched five shutout innings in his first college start to set the tone.

Marcos Castanon homered and drove in four runs for the Gauchos.

Next up for UCSB is a four-game home series against Pac-12 foe Oregon beginning on Friday.