UCSB women’s basketball tie program record with 15 three-pointers in win

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -The UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team tied a program-record with 15 made three-pointers in its 77-63 win over CSU Bakersfield at the Icardo Center on Friday night.

Junior forward/guard Taylor Mole packed the stat sheet with a team-leading 20 points and 14 rebounds with four assists, four blocks, two steals, and four fouls drawn on 7-of-16 shooting, including six three-pointers, as she powered the Gauchos to their second consecutive win.

Redshirt senior guard Doris Jones added 15 points, senior point guard Danae Miller scored 14, senior guard Megan Anderson connected for 12, and freshman guard Alyssa Marin dropped 11, with those four scoring a combined nine triples to join Mole's six to equal the program record 15 threes scored on January 28, 2015 against UC Irvine.

The Gauchos and Roadrunners played out an even first quarter, staying within a possession of each other the entire way, but it was the Roadrunners who used an Andie Easley triple to secure the 14-12 advantage after 10 minutes.

On the opening Gaucho possession of the second quarter, Doris Jones answered back with a three-pointer of her own to regain the lead, and then she extended it two plays later with a jumper.

Jayden Eggleston laid in a second-chance layup on the next Bakersfield opportunity to get the 'Runners back within one, but then Taylor Mole hit a three and connected on a layup on back-to-back UCSB possessions to give the Gauchos a 22-16 lead with 7:22 left in the quarter.

Bakersfield scored a pair of layups to cut the lead to two, but then it was off to the races for the Gauchos.

Danae Miller went off for six points on a pair of layups and a jumper, Megan Anderson added a trey, and Doris Jones hit a jumper to power an 11-4 run to close out the half with a 33-24 lead.

The Gauchos kept up the pace in the third quarter, as Jones scored the first points of the new half on a layup and Mole put UCSB up 14 with a three-pointer off Alyssa Marin's fourth assist of the night.

Mole's triple kicked off a string of six made three-pointers in a row for the Gauchos, with Miller, Marin, and Megan Anderson getting in on the action that led to a 53-31 lead for the blue and gold, their largest lead of the night.

The Roadrunners picked up some points towards the end of the quarter, but Marin capped it off with a final triple to give UCSB a 58-41 advantage heading into the final frame, a lead they would ride to the eventual 77-63 win.

Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics.