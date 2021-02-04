Jensen homers in return to Santa Barbara but Westmont loses season opener

College Sports

MONTECITO, Calif. - It wasn't the way Westmont Baseball wanted to start the season, but it was a start. The #13 Warriors fell to #24 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) by a score of 13-2 on opening day at Russ Carr Field.

Offensively, the Warriors produced eight hits, including a solo home run by senior outfielder John Jensen in the first inning.

Jensen is a Santa Barbara School graduate who also played at Santa Barbara City College.

After SBCC he played at UC Irvine but decided to play his senior season back in Santa Barbara and transferred to Westmont College.

Westmont's other run came in the fourth inning after Simon Reid led off with a triple down the right field line. Thomas Rudinsky was hit by a pitch before Drew Bayard singled to center field to drive in Reid.

The Warriors also struggled on the mound with five pitchers giving up eight walks and hitting three batters. Westmont hurlers did tally 12 strikeouts including five by starter Jaimie Kruger who suffered the loss.

Zac Grand and Jeremiah Canada, who combined for the final two and two-third innings, did not allow a run, gave up three hits, walked one and struck out four.

Lewis-Clark State (1-0), also nicknamed the Warriors, tallied its 13 runs on 11 hits including three home runs and a triple. The top of the first saw Lewis-Clark score twice, both on wild pitches. The visitors tacked on two more runs in the top of the third, courtesy of a home run down the left field line by Jack Johnson.

The Warriors from the north added five runs in the fifth and four more in the seventh.

Westmont is scheduled to take on Saint Katherine tomorrow in a two o'clock game. Though no spectators will be admitted to the game, fans can follow the action via the Westmont Sports Network broadcast which will be available at https://athletics.westmont.edu/video.

Article written by Westmont Athletics and Mike Klan.